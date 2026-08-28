Nearly 1,000 people listed as missing in Nepal, over 3,200 rescued

NEW DELHI, August 28. /TASS/. Nearly 1,000 people are listed as missing following severe flooding in Nepal, while more than 3,200 have been rescued, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported.

"A total of 977 people are listed as missing," the agency noted, specifying that among them are 28 police officers, 58 servicemen, and 517 foreign tourists.

According to available information, 13,295 people are involved in the rescue operation. "A total of 3,253 people have been rescued," the statement said.

A massive flash flood struck northern Nepal on Wednesday morning. According to preliminary data, the flood wave was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

The latest reports state that search teams have recovered nearly 469 bodies.