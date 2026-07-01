DPR court sentences Colombian citizen in absentia for mercenary activities

MARIUPOL, July 1. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced 37-year-old Colombian citizen Edward Vanegas Martinez in absentia to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony for fighting as a mercenary for the Ukrainian army, the DPR Prosecutor's Office told TASS.

"The court, taking into account the position of the state prosecutor, sentenced Martinez to 14 years of imprisonment to be served in a maximum-security penal colony," the statement said.

The court found that Martinez arrived in Ukraine through a Polish border crossing in the spring of 2023 and joined the International Legion, where he completed military training and received weapons and ammunition. He fought against the Russian Armed Forces until April 2025. He received the equivalent of more than $21,800 for his mercenary activities.

The court found Martinez guilty under Part 3, Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He is currently on the international wanted list.