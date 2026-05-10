Passengers begin disembarkment from cruise ship hit by hantavirus outbreak — WHO chief

GENEVA, May 10. /TASS/. Passengers have begun evacuating from the MV Hondius cruise ship, where an outbreak of Andes hantavirus has been reported, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The disembarkment of the first group of MV Hondius passengers has started," he wrote on X. Ghebreyesus noted that WHO experts on the ground are working together with the Spanish Health Ministry "on the epidemiological assessment of the passengers and coordinating charter flights with the Interior Ministry.".