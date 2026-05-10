{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

WHO warns against panic in view of extensive reports on hantavirus

An infectious disease epidemiologist with the World Health Organization Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized that the possible risk of contracting the Andes virus remains low

GENEVA, May 10. /TASS/. Possible risks of hantavirus infection spread may be exaggerated following the outbreak of the Andes virus on board the MV Hondius vessel due to the extremely close media focus on this issue, Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, said.

"We must clarify the situation under the current context, because with all the attention paid to this issue right now, people may believe that the risk is surging, but this is not the case," she said.

As Van Kerkhove emphasized, despite the fact that WHO currently classifies all those on board the vessel as "high-risk contacts," a possible risk of contracting the Andes virus remains low both for the world population as and for residents of the Canary Islands, where the ship should dock to evacuate passengers.

The expert explained that the passengers of the MV Hondius pose a danger primarily to each other, as they may have had contact with those previously infected on board, but may not yet show symptoms of the disease.

Hantavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization reported eight confirmed hantavirus cases among people aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. Three of those infected died. According to South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, specialists identified the virus strain responsible for the deaths as the Andes strain, which can spread through close human contact.

Three weeks ago, the Dutch-flagged vessel departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on a cruise bound for the Canary Islands, Spain. About 150 people are on board, mostly citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands. One Russian citizen is among the crew members. The ship made stops at several islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier, authorities in Cape Verde refused to allow the vessel to enter the waters of the capital port of Praia, forcing it to remain anchored offshore for nearly three days. The MV Hondius left Cape Verdean waters on May 6 and is heading toward the Canary Islands. The ship is expected to dock at the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife in three days.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that primarily infect small mammals but can also spread to humans. In severe cases, infected individuals may develop lung damage, heart failure, and hemorrhagic fever.

Nebraska University to treat US passengers from MV Hondius suspected of Hantavirus
At this time, the individuals being monitored are well with no symptoms of illness, the UNMC said in a statement
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Rosatom hopes to accelerate construction of Paks-2 nuclear plant in Hungary
Rosatom intends to continue developing its projects in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told
Read more
Europe has become tired of Zelensky's lectures, his harsh tone — Politico
At an informal EU summit in Cyprus in April, "Vladimir Zelensky was reportedly upbraided by other European leaders over his EU membership expectations
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key Ushakov statements on Zelensky’s ‘clownery,’ pause in Ukraine talks
Moscow believes that its warning about the consequences of Ukrainian provocations on May 9 was understood "in most capitals," Russian presidential aide told
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
About 100 ships of Hong Kong companies stranded in Strait of Hormuz — newspaper
Richard Hext, chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, said that, the industry’s main priorities at the moment are ensuring that crew members have food and drinking water, as well as providing emotional support
Read more
Japan must lift sanctions to resume Russian oil supplies — Russian ambassador
Japan also maintains participation in another LNG project, Arctic LNG 2, but due to US sanctions cannot receive gas from it
Read more
Tisza party leader Magyar becomes Hungary’s new prime minister
He will replace Viktor Orban, who after 16 years of uninterrupted rule is moving into opposition together with his party, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance
Read more
Russia needs no one’s permission to hold Victory Parade — Kremlin spokesman
Thus Dmitry Peskov commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s decree on holding a parade in Moscow
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key statements from Vladimir Putin’s speech during the Victory Day parade
He stressed that Russia sacredly honors the legacy and commandments of the soldiers who secured victory
Read more
IN BRIEF: Victory Day celebrations around the world
Residents of Kiev brought flowers to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Eternal Glory on Victory Day to honor those who died during the Great Patriotic War, Novosti.Live publication reported
Read more
News agency reveals number of Iranian students, education workers killed in conflict
In addition, 245 students have died as a result of attacks on Iran since the start of the conflict
Read more
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic seven times over past day
DPR Head Denis Pushilin stated that an explosive device was dropped from a drone on a car along the Svetlodarsk-Debaltsevo highway killing a man
Read more
Europe already injected 7 bcm of gas into storage for next winter
Europe’s gas storage facilities are currently 34.51% full, compared with 41.8% a year earlier, containing around 37.8 bln cubic meters of gas
Read more
Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties
US President said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration
Read more
Rosatom receives offer from Turkish President to build second NPP in Turkey — CEO
According CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev, Turkish business "has developed a taste for nuclear technology."
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Russian air navigation systems still in global demand — Almaz-Antey
Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group continues cooperating with aviation administrations and air navigation service providers in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Deputy Director General Dmitry Savitsky said
Read more
Small cruise missile carrier ship Burya commissioned into Russian Navy
The ceremonial first raising of the St. Andrew’s flag was conducted by the commander of the small missile ship, Captain 3rd Rank Artyom Kuzichkin
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
Debris of An-26 plane gone missing in Kamchatka found, airline CEO says
According to the preliminary information, there are no survivors in the crash
Read more
Media representatives gathering for Putin’s press briefing
Earlier in the day, Putin took part in a series of events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Putin holds talks with president of Abkhazia
During their talks, the Abkhaz leader invited the Russian president to visit the republic at any convenient time
Read more
Special military op nearing completion, POW exchange stalled: Putin’s statements
The Russian leader also said he is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in any country, but only for the purpose of signing a final settlement agreement
Read more
Iran to block Strait of Hormuz passage for vessels of countries backing US — military
Iranian Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia also emphasized that the military conflict against the United States and Israel had forced Iran "to use the geopolitical potential of the Strait of Hormuz" and that the Islamic Republic was now "exercising sovereignty" over it
Read more
Next year’s Russian manned missions to ISS due in March, September — source
The spring mission will take to the orbit Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson
Read more
WHO warns against panic in view of extensive reports on hantavirus
An infectious disease epidemiologist with the World Health Organization Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized that the possible risk of contracting the Andes virus remains low
Read more
Slovak Prime Minister arrives at Kremlin for Victory Day celebrations
Fico’s motorcade arrived at the Kremlin, where he was greeted by an honor guard and an orchestra at the red carpet
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more
What to know about Russian assets income transfer to Kiev by Euroclear
Euroclear acknowledged that the likelihood of adverse legal decisions for the depository in Russia is "very high"
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
World must hear Russia’s warning to Zelensky, understand importance of moment — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the collective West is doing everything possible to once again avoid seeing the misanthropic logic and not hear the absolutely extremist, terrorist threats from Zelensky
Read more
Vladimir Putin recalls how WWII affected life of his parents
In his article for the Russian Pioneer magazine Putin recalls how the war affected his family, how his father fought, who was injured and after the war met a comrade-in-arms who saved his life
Read more
Russian troops continue strictly observing Victory Day ceasefire — top brass
Ukrainian troops continued delivering strikes on Russian army positions and civilian facilities in 18 Russian regions despite the Victory Day ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported
Read more
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Read more
Press review: Israel-Hamas truce starts today and NATO drills raise the alarm in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 23rd
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
Read more
Russia, Republika Srpska advocate cooperation free from outside interference — Putin
Together, we advocate for the establishment of a more just world order and the promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation without external interference in domestic affairs, Russian President said
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key Peskov statements on ‘complex details’ of Ukraine settlement
Reaching a peace agreement is a very long process involving complex details, Kremlin Spokesman said
Read more
Russia firmly committed to maintaining ties with Republika Srpska — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that Russia appreciates the personal participation of senior officials from Republika Srpska in the commemorative events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Rosatom expects physical launch of Tianwan NPP Unit 7 in China in May
Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom, noted that Rosatom not only supplies equipment and launches the nuclear island of the power unit, but also provides fuel supplies to China
Read more
Тajikistan’s new Prime Minister is Kokhir Rasulzoda
Akil Akilov was dismissed
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key foreign leaders who congratulated Russia on Victory Day
Foreign leaders, including those of North Korea and Serbia, also sent congratulations to Putin and the Russian people
Read more
Russia will not support US draft resolution on Iran in UN Security Council — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov emphasized that Moscow "doesn't see any potential for this document"
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
Putin sends New Year, Christmas greetings to several world leaders — Kremlin
Among European leaders, he sent greetings only to Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic
Read more
Fico hopes to restore normal Slovakia-Russia relations
Slovakia receives "significant resources," namely oil and gas, from Russia, Slovak Prime Minister said
Read more
Russia-Laos relations are based on friendship, mutual respect — Putin
The Russian president added that he was very pleased to welcome his counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith to Moscow
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
EU to consider possibility of negotiations with Russia on Ukraine on May 27-28 — source
The ministers must first define a list of demands for Russia to begin negotiations
Read more
Putin says West seeking to weaken and destroy Russia
The West "has been overtly stating that it managed to break up the Soviet Union back in 1991 and that now it’s high time Russia was divided into regions that would conduct hostilities against one another," the president said
Read more
Putin still ready to meet with Zelensky if he wants to — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov described the messages conveyed from Kiev by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as outdated and already heard before
Read more
Further phases of BRICS expansion will follow, says South African president
It is noted that the membership will take effect from January 1, 2024
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
Kremlin aide believes Trump’s hopes for longer ceasefire with Kiev are unfounded
But a prolonged ceasefire depends not only on US President, but also on the other two parties, Yury Ushakov told
Read more
Hungary's new PM Magyar calls on president to resign
Peter Magyar said the head of state had no right to remain in office because he had covered up wrongdoings of Viktor Orban’s previous government in recent years
Read more
US Rubio, Witkoff meet with Qatari premier in Miami for talks on Iranian issue — Axios
According to the portal, the mediators are urging both parties to de-escalate and focus on getting a deal
Read more
Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception speech
The president noted that it is Russia’s duty to prevent any justification of Nazism and the genocide of Soviet people
Read more
Military hardware not at Victory Day parade due to security, focus on special op — Putin
This was not only for security reasons, but primarily because the armed forces must focus their attention on the final defeat of the enemy in the special military operation, Russian president said
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Middle East conflict causes shortage of global sulfuric acid supplies — WSJ
A large chunk of the world’s sulfur comes from Persian Gulf oil refineries and gas plants and has been choked off at the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
European diving champion swaps Ukrainian citizenship for Russian
Sofia Lyskun faced discrimination in Ukraine due to her communication with Russian-speaking athletes and coaches
Read more
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Lukashenko declares Victory Day to be day of national pride
Belarusian President said the country would do everything possible to preserve the peace achieved by veterans
Read more
Russia must be able to defend itself — Erdogan on revised nuclear doctrine
The Turkish leader reiterated that "both Russia and Ukraine are Turkey’s neighbors"
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Critics label Elon Musk US 'shadow president' — media
The report says that "Musk’s rapid-fire messages - which included numerous false claims about the contents of the spending bill - ricocheted" across Washington
Read more
Russia holds Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Read more
Israeli army reports new strikes on southern Lebanon
According to the statement, the strikes targeted a weapons depot and a drone launch site
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov
"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons," the minister added
Read more
Fico briefed Putin on outcome of his meeting with Zelensky — Ushakov
As Russian presidential aide added, since Zelensky did not convey any specific message, "it turned out that Fico simply informed [Putin] in considerable detail about what he had discussed with Zelensky."
Read more
Middle East hostilities rapidly burn out global oil reserves — Bloomberg
Global oil stockpiles dropped by about 4.8 million barrels a day between March 1 and April 25, the news agency said
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
West resorts to ‘reckless statements’ on nuclear weapons’ use — DPR head Pushilin
Denis Pushilin said he has no doubts that a number of European countries, particularly Germany, have the technical capabilities but this issue can be settled by means of political tools
Read more
Japan must abandon hostile policy to restore relations — Russian ambassador
Russian-Japanese relations have today deteriorated to an unprecedented low for the postwar era, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev told
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Ukrainian leadership to be punished for strikes during ceasefire — State Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky's regime operates under a false sense of impunity
Read more
Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says
"We always want to be ready", US president added
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Nuclear powers continue to modernize their arsenals — report
In January 2024, there were some 12,121 nuclear warheads in the world, of which 9,585 were on alert
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Russia is Republika Srpska's main strategic partner — president
Republika Srpska’s relations with Russia "have traditionally been close, based on mutual respect", Sinisa Karan said
Read more
Russia’s top female tennis player Andreeva through to fourth round of 2026 Italian Open
Mirra Andreeva is a five-time WTA champion and is currently the 8th-ranked player in the world
Read more
Zelensky’s decree ‘allowing’ Moscow parade is clownery &mdash — Ushakov
There are other short words that could also describe the situation, Russian presidential aide told
Read more
Putin thanks Malaysian king who called him brother
Sultan Ibrahim invited Putin to pay a state visit to Malaysia next year
Read more
US to resume operation in Strait of Hormuz in case of no progress with Iran — Trump
Donal Trumpt noted that the United States could resume Operation Project Freedom to organize the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz if there is no progress in negotiations with Iran
Read more
Work on POW lists underway, swap to start if parties reach agreement — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that some time would be needed to organize the exchange, but the process could move fairly quickly
Read more