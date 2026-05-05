FSB detains Kursk resident for collecting information for Ukraine’s military intelligence

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a 24-year-old Kursk resident suspected of state treason; the man was gathering intelligence about military and civilian facilities for Ukraine, the FSB press office said.

"The FSB uncovered and thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 2002 in the Kursk Region. He is suspected of committing state treason in the interests of Ukrainian special services," the statement said.

According to the press office, an employee of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate inclined the Kursk resident to confidential cooperation on a material basis through Telegram. "Acting in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian citizen recruited at least four of his acquaintances in Kursk to collect and transfer information, including photos, of the region's military and civilian facilities," the FSB said.

The detainee confessed to his crimes. The investigation is ongoing. Investigators have launched a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (State Treason).

FSB warning

The Russian Federal Security Service once again warns citizens that the Ukrainian special services are not scaling down their search on the internet, social networks, and messengers like Telegram and WhatsApp for potential perpetrators of terrorist and subversive acts. All individuals who agree to aid the enemy will be identified and face criminal liability and deserved punishment, the FSB noted.