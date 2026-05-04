Most Poles negatively assess performance of Tusk’s government, poll reveals

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. More than half of Polish citizens negatively assess the performance of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government, the latest opinion poll conducted by the OGB research center shows.

The poll was conducted across Poland from April 16 to 27 among 1,000 citizens aged over 18 years.

Its result showed that 51.5% of respondents are dissatisfied with the performance of the cabinet, while 29.4% of respondents positively assess the government's performance. Another 19.5% of respondents said they had no opinion on the matter.

According to the previous OGB poll conducted in March, 49% of citizens expressed a negative attitude toward the government's performance, 31% expressed a positive attitude, and 20% were undecided.

In February, just over 47% of respondents criticized the Tusk government.