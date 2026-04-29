North Ossetia partners with Russia’s Don State Technical University

MINERALNYE VODY /Stavropol Region/, April 29. / TASS /. During the Caucasus Investment Forum, North Ossetia signed an agreement with Don State Technical University (DSTU) on the implementation of educational programs, student career support, and research and technical cooperation, including joint events, educational initiatives, and scientific and applied projects, a TASS correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Boris Dzhanayev, chairman of the government of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and Besarion Meskhi, rector of Don State Technical University.

"We expect Don State Technical University to become another reliable platform for our young people to improve their professional skills. For our part, we are ready to offer the resources of our educational institutions and executive authorities. The joint development and implementation of academic programs, as well as scientific and educational projects aimed at the social and economic development of our region, is of great interest to us," Dzhanayev said.

"This agreement is a strategic step toward training highly qualified professionals, whom we consider the key driving force for development today," Meskhi said. "The partnership with North Ossetia will allow us to build a seamless chain from education to industry, which directly affects the relevance of our programs and the employment prospects of our graduates. We are currently outlining the general direction of our cooperation, and in the near future we will hold a series of working meetings with the relevant ministry. I am confident that this collaboration will open up new opportunities for our students and strengthen the university’s scientific and technical potential," he added.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place from April 28 to 30 in the Stavropol Region at the Minvody Expo International Exhibition Center. The event brings together around 6,000 experts, government officials, and business representatives. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, the Ministry of Economic Development, and the government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the event’s information partner.