Number of Russians approving of nuclear energy grows 5.5-fold since 1990 — pollster

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The number of Russians approving of the nuclear energy development has increased from 14% to 78% since 1990, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) survey revealed.

"The number of Russians approving of the nuclear energy development has grown 5.5-fold since 1990 - from 14% to 78%," the VCIOM official website says.

Analysts note that approval of nuclear energy is directly linked to how deeply the industry is integrated into the life of a particular region. According to experts, the regions with the highest levels of approval were predictably those hosting nuclear power plants, while the lowest-ranking regions were those without operating power plants (the Siberian and North Caucasian federal districts).

The survey, conducted on April 19, 2026, involved 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.