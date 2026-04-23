Vietnam, Russia discuss issues of international information security

HANOI, April 23. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia held the third series of interagency consultations on international information security in Hanoi, the Cong an nhan dan newspaper reported.

During the meeting, chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Pham The Tung and Aide to the Russian Security Council Secretary Dmitry Gribkov, the parties, according to the newspaper, discussed relevant issues related to the development of international cooperation in the field of information security. Among them were the coordination of Moscow and Hanoi’s positions within international platforms, issues of preventing crimes involving information and communication technologies used for terrorist and criminal purposes, preventing and combating the financing of criminal activities using advanced technologies, and cooperation in protecting digital space.

At the consultations, the parties exchanged views on such issues as cooperation in the use of artificial intelligence technologies, capability development and training of Vietnamese specialists in information technology and information security. Vietnamese and Russian representatives agreed to continue exchanging information, jointly analyzing and assessing new information security threats, and coordinating areas of cooperation as well as joint response measures to these threats.