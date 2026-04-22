EU migrant numbers hit record 64 million in 2025 — report

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. The number of migrants in the European Union reached a record 64 million in 2025, or roughly 14% of the bloc's population, a Berlin branch of the Danish non-profit Rockwool foundation said in its report.

Data from Eurostat and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) underpin the report's estimates. "The EU is home to a record number of foreign-born residents, reaching approximately 64 million in 2025," the report reads. The annual increase in 2025 stands at 2.1 million people, 500,000 lower than the 2024 figure.

The share of foreign-born EU residents stood at an estimated 40 million in 2010, with the main increase concentrated in four countries: Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

The number of migrants in Germany rose from 10.5 million to 17.7 million over the past 15 years, a nearly 70% increase. France and Spain each saw their migrant numbers grow by less than 10 million over the same period, or by roughly 30% and 50%. Spain has meanwhile become the EU's leader in migrant population growth, accounting for one-third of the total EU increase (about 700,000 people) in 2025 alone.

The average migrant share in the EU is 14.2%. It is much higher in smaller member countries: over half (51.6%) in Luxembourg, and about one-third in Malta and Cyprus, the report's data show. The share is lowest in Eastern Europe – no more than 5% in Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland. Poland ranked last among EU states on this indicator, despite being the second-largest refugee host with about 1 million people. Only Germany hosts more refugees (2.7 million), the report adds.