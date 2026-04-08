Most Russians see Russia holding distinct value system from Europe — poll

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Nearly 75% of Russians believe the country follows its own value system, different from Europe’s, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"A total of 66% of respondents believe that Russia is a country with a value system distinct from the European one," the center said in a message on its Telegram channel.

Experts note that this perception has strengthened significantly in public consciousness over the past two decades. At the same time, the notion of value proximity with Europe has declined sharply (42% in 2006 versus only 24% in 2026). The vast majority of respondents are convinced that European ideas cannot serve as a guide for Russia’s development.

Moreover, analysts point out that the 1990s did not leave a lasting legacy of genuine democracy in public perception. Six out of ten Russians believe the political system created during that period bore little relation to true democracy. Only one in five respondents believes a democratic system was largely established back then.

Meanwhile, attitudes toward democracy as Russia’s political future have become more positive than 20 years ago (48% in 2006 versus 52% in 2026). The majority of respondents are confident that democracy is progressing in Russia and that the country’s future will indeed be democratic.

The poll was conducted on March 6, 2026, and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older.