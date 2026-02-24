Damage to environment due to emergency with tankers estimated at $443.5 mln

KRASNODAR, February 24. /TASS/. The damage to environment of the Krasnodar Region from the consequences of oil tankers wreck near the Kerch Strait in 2024 was over 34 bln rubles ($443.5 mln), a spokesperson of the regional ministry of natural resources said in the arbitration court of the region that is trying the case on damage recovery from owners of ships.

The Arbitration Court of the Krasnodar Region accepted earlier the claim of the regional ministry of natural resources against Volgatransneft, Kamatransoil and Kama Shipping companies on the recovery of damage inflicted to environment due to the shipwreck of tankers. The preliminary court session on the case took place on Tuesday.

"The developments entailed destruction of fauna objects and their habitat in the territory of Anapa and Temryuk districts and the city of Novorossiysk," the spokesperson said.

Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers went to wreck on December 15, 2024. They carried over 9,200 metric tons of fuel oil. The oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the incident.