Russia’s main New Year tree decorated with meter-long LED snowflakes

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s main New Year tree has been set up in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated and ready for the holidays, TASS correspondent reports.

For the first time, snowflakes measuring 80 and 115 centimeters were used for the decorations.

"This year, the largest snowflakes in the history of the decorations were added," the Directorate of the Russian President told TASS. In total, decorating the 26-meter tree required 2,500 ornaments and 2.5 kilometers of garlands.

The country’s main fir is decorated differently each year. This time, its decoration design project is called 'Frosty Pattern.' "The color palette features pearl shades that reflect the sparkle of ice crystals. White, gold and blue complete a winter palette," the Directorate noted.

The 'Frosty Pattern' is crafted from shimmering garlands, beads, ice crystals, cones, snow globes, and other ornaments. The decor is complemented with a running light effect.

"This year, during the installation and decoration of the country’s main New Year tree, special attention was paid to the reliability of the structures, the quality of lighting, and the safety of all elements. We have done everything necessary to ensure a festive atmosphere in Cathedral Square throughout all New Year events," said Yevgeny Ganzen, head of the Main Operating Division at the Russian Presidential Administrative Directorate.

Russia’s main New Year tree

A live fir has been installed there every year since 1996. Between 2001 and 2005, due to severe temperatures, it was impossible to fell and transport a tree, so an artificial one was chosen instead. Since 2007, the spruce has been transported exclusively from the Moscow Region. This year, experts selected a century-old fir from the Ruzsky District of the Moscow Region to be Russia’s main New Year tree. The tree was chosen according to "Kremlin standards": outward beauty, a straight and sturdy trunk (with a diameter of 64 centimeters), a pyramidal shape, and lush needles (its lower branches span about 11 meters). The tree must also be able to withstand temperature changes, the first of which it experienced last night when temperatures dropped from plus 1 degree to minus 12.

On December 23, along with journalists, the first to see Russia's main New Year tree were second-grade students from "Progymnasium №1" and "Progymnasium №43" of the Directorate of the Russian President. The children were invited as active participants in environmental initiatives and projects. Traditionally, after the New Year holidays, the spruce is sent for recycling. In previous years, its wood was used to make hockey sticks for children's teams, birdhouses, feeders, and various other souvenirs. In 2026, seeds from the cones of the Kremlin spruce are planned to be planted across the country.