FSB foils terror plot by Kiev’s military spies against senior Russian officer in DPR

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who attempted to kill a high-ranking Russian officer by giving him two packages of British beer with a British poisoning substance as a gift.

"A DPR resident was arrested for plotting a terror attack against a senior officer of the Russian Defense Ministry using a chemical warfare agent," the FSB reported.

According to the FSB, earlier this month, the suspect received two packages of British-made beer from the Ukrainian special services to give to a Russian officer as a gift but was arrested by FSB officers during the transfer. A probe showed that the beer contained a mix of highly toxic British-made chemical agents that cause agonizing death within 20 minutes if consumed.

The Russian counter-intelligence established that the suspect had previously communicated with a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) via Telegram and received explosives delivered to him by drones. He stored them at his home for use in sabotage operations.

The FSB reiterated its warning that Ukraine’s special services continue their activity unabated in finding potential attackers on social media and the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers and that "everybody who agrees to provide assistance to the enemy will be exposed, prosecuted and face a deserved, severe punishment.