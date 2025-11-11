Mellon Blue diamond sells for $25.6 mln in Geneva

GENEVA, November 11. /TASS/. The rare blue diamond known as the Mellon Blue, weighing 9.51 carats and previously owned by Rachel Mellon, an American philanthropist and close friend of former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, has been sold in Geneva for 20.5 mln Swiss francs ($25.6 mln). The news was announced by Christie’s auction house.

According to the auction house, due to its rich coloration, the Mellon Blue belongs to the rare category of vivid fancy diamonds, which accounts for less than 1% of all rare blue diamonds. In addition, the stone is internally flawless.

The diamond was first auctioned after Mellon’s death in 2014 and sold at the time for a record $32.6 mln. Its new owner later restored the diamond to enhance its clarity. As a result, the stone lost some of its original weight, decreasing from 9.75 carats, and was recut from a pendant into a ring.