Moscow court rules for Uralkali Trading in claim against Yara

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court upheld the claim of Uralkali Trading against Norway’s Yara International on recovery of approximately 18.3 bln rubles ($226 mln) in connection with the debt, according to the cases database.

"The claim to be upheld in full," the case papers indicate.

The claim was filed into the court in March 2025. Uralkali Trading claimed from Yara International damages of $67.55 mln and 66.5 mln euros, interest of $25.9 mln and 25.8 mln euro, losses due to the vessels demurrage ($7.8 mln) and early loading (unloading) of vessels (10,500 euro), and interest amounting to $3 mln and 4,000 euros.

The majority of other counterparts of the company have completely settled their debts for the delivery of fertilizers, Uralkali Trading told TASS.

"Uralkali Trading welcomes the award of the arbitration court to uphold its claim against the parent company of the Yara Group - Yara International ASA. Among the debtors from European countries, the majority of counterparties paid their debts to our company in full. Actions of the parent company of the Yara Group, which lead to the failure of the group to pay for deliveries, and absence of a meaningful dialogue to settle the situation, jeopardize provision of stable deliveries of fertilizers feeding the population of the planet from Latin America to Africa," Uralkali Trading said in the comment.