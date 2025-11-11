Spain’s oldest resident dies at age 112

MADRID, November 11. /TASS/. Spain’s oldest resident, Angelina Torres, has died at the age of 112. President of the Government of Catalonia Salvador Illa expressed his condolences to her family.

"Last year, I had the fortune of meeting Angelina Torres," the politician noted. "A wise woman, full of faith and kindness, very hardworking and strong." "My deepest condolences to her family," he added.

Torres was born on March 18, 1913, in the Catalan locality of Belvis. As a child, she moved to Barcelona, where she spent the rest of her life. She was the fifth of seven siblings.

Following her death, the oldest resident of Spain is now 111-year-old Carme Noguera Falguera, born in 1914.