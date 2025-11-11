Disgraced former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces potential 2,000-year prison sentence

ANKARA, November 11. /TASS/. The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation into the corruption case against former mayor of the city, Ekrem Imamoglu, and is demanding a prison sentence of up to 2,352 years for him, with the indictment submitted to the court for further consideration, Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek announced.

"The preparation of the indictment in the corruption case concerning the Istanbul municipality has been completed. The case has been referred to the court. At the time the crime was committed, the damage caused to state property over a 10-year period is estimated at 160 billion liras ($3.8 billion)," the NTV TV channel quotes the chief prosecutor as saying.

The indictment is 3,900 pages long, and there are 402 people named as suspects in the case, 102 of whom are under arrest. According to the Hurriyet newspaper, for Imamoglu, who is listed in the case as the main suspect and the "founder and leader of a criminal organization," the prosecution is asking for between 282 to 2,353 years in prison based on all counts.

As stated in the text of the indictment released by the prosecutor’s office, Imamoglu is considered directly guilty of "establishing an organization for the purpose of committing crimes," 12 counts of bribery, 7 counts of money laundering, 7 counts of fraud against state institutions and organizations. However, as the "leader of the criminal group," he is also charged with several dozen additional counts of violating Turkish administrative and criminal law. All in all, the prosecution summed up, he committed 142 crimes.

Imamoglu was detained on March 19 on suspicion of corruption and links to terrorists. He was arrested on March 23 in line with the anti-corruption investigation. By now, Imamoglu has been temporarily suspended from office. His detention started a wave of protests in Turkey, with the largest-scale demonstrations taking place in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. By now, protest activity has diminished almost to zero. Chairman of Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel earlier stated that over 20 million citizens demanded Ekrem Imamoglu’s release and nominated him as the party’s presidential candidate during the primaries.