LUGANSK, November 6. /TASS/. The West does not care that European countries will suffer in the event of sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the main thing is to achieve international accusation of Russia in the terrorist attack, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In this (preparation of sabotage at the nuclear power plant - TASS) the British are more involved. And, of course, they don't give a damn about the fact that some European countries will suffer. The main thing for them is to achieve the result they dream of — international condemnation of the Russian Federation, because all these acts of sabotage will be presented as actions of the Russian Federation, as was the case with Nord Streams in the beginning," he said.

The military expert noted that the publication by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the West’s provocation plans is already a confrontation with them.

"Because making these facts public will at least force you think about whether it is worth committing such crimes. And if we're talking about what we can counter, we're not a terrorist state. Naturally, we will not undertake any terrorist attacks or mirror actions. In any case, we have counterintelligence structures that will bring to justice those who are involved in such provocations," Marochko believes.

Earlier, the SVR said that the West was considering sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "with the melting of the core of its nuclear reactors." The British surmised that "residents of Kiev-controlled areas and citizens of EU countries near the Ukrainian western border would be in the area of the spread of radioactive particles," the SVR said. It is proposed to carry out a major sabotage with victims among Ukrainians and residents of the European Union countries, like the 2014 tragedy of the Malaysian flight MH17. According to their idea, this is how the Kiev regime will be able to change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which is negative for Westerners, and its perception by the public in the West, since they plan to lay responsibility on Russia.