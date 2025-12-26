Putin, Trump among top five most mentioned figures in French media

PARIS, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump were the most frequently mentioned figures in French media in 2025, with the American president topping the list and his Russian counterpart ranking fourth, according to Ouest-France citing an analysis by media monitoring platform Tagaday.

The newspaper reported that the US leader's name was mentioned in over 947,000 materials, averaging 113 times per hour. Trump's popularity, the publication explains, stems from his strategy of constant media presence, the decisions he has made, the responses to them, and the numerous topics associated with him.

French President Emmanuel Macron came in second, with just over 871,000 mentions. This marks the first time in 12 years of such statistics that he has lost the top spot. The analysis tracks mentions of 17,000 prominent figures and covers over 38,000 materials from television, radio, print, and online publications.

Rounding out the top five are former French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. France's current Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ranks sixth.

The top 30 most mentioned personalities include American entrepreneur Elon Musk (11th), French football team captain Kylian Mbappe (13th), and French singer Santa (19th).