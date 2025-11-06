Most Russians consider themselves patriots — pollster

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. More than 94% of Russians surveyed consider themselves patriots, according to Mikhail Mamonov, director of the Political research department at the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research, or VCIOM.

"Today, more than 94% of Russians describe themselves as patriots of their country, with only 3% in the opposite camp. The high level of patriotic sentiment is a powerful consolidating factor," Mamonov said at a round table of the Expert Institute for Social Research on the topic "Interethnic harmony as the basis of Russia's unity."

According to him, 92% of Russians noted that it is important to take pride in one's country, and 98% believe that today it is important to preserve the memory of the Great Patriotic War.

Mamonov said that 43% of Russians say they belong to the "citizens of Russia" comminity. "Citizenship is the factor that unites us all, regardless of diversity and differences. At the same time, it is extremely important to perceive the importance of national diversity as a factor of consolidation. 60% of people believe that our country's national diversity makes it stronger," the expert said.

According to the survey, 52% of Russians said that the special military operation in Ukraine has united Russian society. "This shows the great influence the current situation has on the perception of how united we are as a society," Mamonov said.

When asked about the most significant values from the decree "On Approval of the Foundations of State Policy for the Preservation and Strengthening of Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values," signed in October 2022, Russians highlighted family, justice, patriotism, mutual respect and historical memory. "98% of the study participants were able to find values close to them in this list, which indicates that it meets the demand of the people and defines it as a unity factor," Mamonov said.

The survey was conducted in October of this year among 1,600 adult Russians.