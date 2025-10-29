Poll reveals almost half of Russians fear natural disasters

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Nearly half of Russians polled (45%) cite natural disasters as their primary fear, followed by car and plane crashes (38%), criminals (37%), fires (22%), epidemics, and deadly diseases (35%), based on the results of a recent survey.

The Chitay Gorod bookstore chain and the Rosgosstrakh insurance company polled 1,526 people to determine their fears and the potential role of insurance in alleviating them.

According to the pollsters, classic horror fears, such as monsters and paranormal activities, frighten only 9% of respondents. "This proves that Russians are more concerned about real threats than imaginary ones," the document said.

The survey also showed that the most popular genres are thrillers (45%), horror (41%), and detective stories (38%). At the same time, 34% of respondents admitted that horror stories temporarily caused them fear, and 28% said this effect depended on the author's skill.

Meanwhile, 67% of respondents said their main strategy for dealing with fear was heightened caution and a respectful attitude toward the world. One in five respondents (21%) reported using fictional characters' experiences to understand how to avoid risks.

According to 44% of those polled, if they could insure themselves against any risk, they would choose insurance that provides for the well-being of their loved ones. "This proves that people's core values and sources of anxiety are not material possessions, but the well-being of their relatives and friends," the document said. Meanwhile, 22% of respondents said they would choose insurance that covers serious illnesses and viruses, 11%, accidents and injuries, 9%, loss of housing and valuables, and 8%, natural disasters.