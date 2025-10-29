Organizers say 2026 Moscow International Film Festival to take place on April 16-23

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The 48th Moscow International Film Festival will be staged at the Oktyabr movie center on April 16-23, 2026, the organizers said in a statement.

"The 48th Moscow International Film Festival will take place on April 16-23. As usual, the Oktyabr movie center will be its main venue," the statement reads.

The start and end dates for submitting applications for participation in the festival’s competition and non-competition programs will be announced later.

The Moscow International Film Festival is a premier cultural and cinematic event, bringing together movie industry stars from around the world. Each year, more than 200 films are showcased across ten Moscow theaters as part of the festival. The event presents both international and Russian premieres, covering a wide range of themes. The festival highlights the diversity of contemporary cinema, fosters new opportunities for its growth, and sets trends shaping the future of the art form.

The audience of the 47th Moscow International Film Festival exceeded 40,000, with movies from 50 countries included in its competition and non-competition programs. The festival’s international jury awarded the top prize to Indian film director Pradip Kurbah's The Elysian Field.

The festival’s awards are the Golden St. George and the Silver St. George. There is also a special prize titled "I Believe. Konstantin Stanislavsky," given for outstanding contribution to world cinema.