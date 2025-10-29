Over 40% of Russian women earn more per month than their husbands, study reveals

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Over 40% of Russian women surveyed earn more monthly than their husbands, according to a study by the Sunlight jewelry chain. A copy of the study was obtained by TASS.

"It turned out that 41% of women earn more per month on average than their husbands. The gap is most pronounced in low-income families (up to 50,000 rubles ($626) per adult)," the study notes.

However, in higher-income families, men earn more on average, although the share of such families is smaller, experts added.

Family finances

Most Russian families (63%) have a joint budget, with each partner contributing a share of their income. Men tend to contribute more of their income to the family budget. However, in most couples, both men (33%) and women (21%) contribute varying amounts each month.

Family budget funds are most often used for shared expenses. For example, 79% of families spend their money on food, utilities, loan repayments, transportation, health care, entertainment, and leisure, the study says.

Gifts

According to the survey, 53% of men give gifts to their female partners. Of those interviewed, 44% receive gifts every few months. Less than 1% of respondents give gifts daily, 8% give gifts once a month, and 5% give gifts several times a month.

The most popular gifts are flowers (52%), store certificates (49%), and restaurant visits (45%). Among certificates, the most popular are cosmetic store vouchers (23%) and jewelry store vouchers (19%). Only 7% of women receive certificates to beauty salons and clothing stores combined. Most men (22%) spend between 10,000 and 20,000 rubles ($120-250) on gifts, 18% spend up to 5,000 rubles ($62.4), and 16% between 20,000 and 30,000 rubles ($250-376).

Despite this, 61% of women said they would like to buy themselves gifts. Most would purchase clothes, shoes, and accessories (72%), jewelry (65%), cosmetics (56%), travel (45%), and real estate (41%). The majority (18%) want to pamper themselves with between 100,000 and 200,000 rubles ($1,252-2,505), 17% between 200,000 and 300,000 rubles ($2,505-3,758), and 15% between 300,000 and 400,000 rubles ($3,758-5,011). Seven percent expressed a desire to spend more than 500,000 rubles ($6,264) per month on themselves.

About the survey

The all-Russian survey was conducted among more than 3,000 women aged 18 and older.