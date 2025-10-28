Poll reveals cheaper for Russians to keep cats as pets, not dogs

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russians' monthly costs for keeping cats are lower on average than for dogs, according to the results of a poll conducted among 1,500 people by Russian Standard Bank.

According to pollsters, Russians are twice as likely to have a cat as a pet compared to a dog: 56% of respondents have a cat at home, and another 17% have both a cat and a dog. Only 14% of respondents have a dog.

Most cat owners (39%) spend an average of 3,000 to 5,000 rubles (from about $38 to $63) per month on their pets. Meanwhile, most dog owners (46%) spend an average of more than 5,000 rubles (over $63) per month caring for their pets.

According to 70% of respondents, the main expense for pet owners is food. Pet healthcare expenses rank second at 25%, followed by hygiene and grooming products at 5%. Most poll participants (56%) purchase pet products online.