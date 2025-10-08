Kazan may host festival of two rivers jointly with India

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. A festival celebrating two rivers - the Volga and the Ganges - may be held in Kazan next year, Sammy Kotwani, president of the Indian Business Alliance, president of the Indian Cultural and National Center SITA, and founder of the company Imperial Tailoring, said at a plenary session of the business forum TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency.

"I am thinking about organizing events in Kazan. We will call it the Festival of Rivers, the Volga and the Ganges. This festival could be held in summer, for example. <...> The concept includes yoga on the riverbank, a dance festival on rafts, a fair, and souvenir sales. Be ready, we can hold such a festival of two rivers," he said.

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

