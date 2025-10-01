Sanya City in Hainan expands traditional medicine for Russia and other countries

HAIKOU /China/, October 1. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya, located on the southern coast of Hainan Island, is actively developing its traditional medicine sector, with a particular focus on providing services to Russians as well as patients from other countries, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, in January-August, more than 6,700 foreign nationals sought care at Sanya’s International Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. The report noted that Sanya has been using this rehabilitation center, established in 2016 with government support, as a platform to actively promote relevant services on the international market.

The hospital currently operates three overseas branches and maintains four platforms for consultations using artificial intelligence technologies. It offers not only treatment and rehabilitation courses, but also educational and research programs in the field of healthcare, including through international collaboration. The newspaper noted that some Russians travel to Sanya every year for wellness treatments at this clinic, which provides a range of physiotherapy methods such as herbal infusion baths.

“As the Hainan Free Trade Port develops, we are seeing a growing influx of international business representatives coming to our province, particularly to Sanya. Promoting the culture of traditional Chinese medicine beyond China’s borders is a long-term objective,” the hospital’s Vice Director Yuan Ailin said.

According to her, the clinic has been receiving patients from an increasing number of countries. In addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, there has been a marked increase in visitors from Portugal, Spain, Norway, Sweden, and Brazil. Yuan Ailin added that the hospital intends to expand cooperation with other medical institutions and aims to become a leading international health resort offering in-demand services in wellness tourism.

Traditional medicine is expected to eventually become another signature feature of Sanya, which in recent years has successfully developed into a hub for the internationalization of such treatment methods. To facilitate access for foreign patients, the clinic has begun working on service models that include agreements with airlines for charter flights from countries whose citizens wish to benefit from Hainan’s healthcare opportunities. At the same time, the hospital is developing international telemedicine platforms that already serve residents of Canada and France, and are also accessible in Africa.