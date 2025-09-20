Intervision to eventually replace Eurovision — Russian politician

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Intervision international song contest will eventually replace Eurovision, Sergey Mironov, the leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party, said.

"This is a good start, and I think that sooner or later our Intervision will replace Eurovision," he emphasized.

The politician noted that he plans to watch the contestants' performances on television. "I am very glad that Intervision will be held here [in Russia]. And I am glad that artists from many different countries have come. Of course, I will be rooting for our Shaman. He is my friend. And I am glad that at one time I took the initiative to give him the title of Honored Artist of Russia. And he was given this title," he noted.

Mironov believes that the Russian singer has a good chance of winning. "He writes his own music and lyrics. He has four music degrees. He is a professional with a magnificent voice who performs very well on stage," the politician said.

Intervision will take place on September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the contest.

