Main program of International Forum of United Cultures kicks off in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The main program of the 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures has started at the Hermitage headquarters, a TASS correspondent reported

The business program began with a panel discussion entitled "New Technologies in Culture and Art: Boon or Bane, Advantage or Risk." It was attended by Russian presidential public projects office head Sergey Novikov, presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Moscow's Malaya Bronnaya Theater Director and Artistic Director Konstantin Bogomolov, Hermitage Museum Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky, and Russian Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives Director General Roman Karmanov.

More than 40 events are planned, including presentations, round tables, panel discussions, and sessions. Participants will also sign several agreements, including one on cooperation in cinematography between CIS countries.

Delegations from Serbia, Iran, India, China, and other countries have arrived at the forum. As previously reported, organizers expect more than 2,600 participants.

About forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is taking place on September 10-13. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture – New Opportunities."

The forum is attended by cultural figures, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 individuals from Russia and abroad will speak at the forum.

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in it several times.

TASS is the forum’s general partner.