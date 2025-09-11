MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. A five-year-old child from Russia has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The personal details of the child, born in May 2020, were included in the database on September 11 over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and "a deliberate violation of the state border."

On Thursday, several 11-year-olds were added to the database on the same "charges."

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 4 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights." The Russian mission to the United Nations forwarded her letter to the UN secretary general’s office. A UN official told TASS later that the global body would not comment on the letter’s contents.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.