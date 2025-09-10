EU sanctions won't change Israel's course against Hamas — expert

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The European Commission’s plans to impose sanctions on Israel will not change its policy towards Hamas, since the Jewish state enjoys the support of the United States, Vladimir Fitin, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told TASS.

"So far, nothing has affected Israel's actions, as they have full support of the United States," the expert said. "If the United States changes its policy and attitude towards Israel's actions, this is probably the only thing that can really affect them. While Washington fully supports Israel, it is unlikely. All of Israel's actions indicate that they will continue their policy of after October 2023."

However, he admitted that possible sanctions "will complicate the overall economic situation in Israel. For Israel, this may mean a real restriction in the supply of goods, in general, in the exchange of a wide variety of goods and services with the European Union," he explained.

Israel, Fitin said, expects to defeat Hamas soon and expects that after the completion of this operation, the EU's position towards it will soften.

"The authorities believe that after the operation has been completed, everything will slowly come to naught, and there will no longer be such a tough position of the European Union on the mass suffering and hunger in Gaza. And gradually everything will come back to normal. This is why it believes that it [needs] to hold out for not so long, and then everything will go on as usual," the expert concluded.

On September 9, Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, the strike killed a member of the security forces and injured several others.

Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the leaders of the movement in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya as well as an employee of the Qatari security forces.

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC intends to curb cooperation with Israel, impose sanctions against members of its government, and suspend the Association Agreement with the EU.