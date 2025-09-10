{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

EU sanctions won't change Israel's course against Hamas — expert

Vladimir Fitin, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, admitted that possible sanctions "will complicate the overall economic situation in Israel"

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The European Commission’s plans to impose sanctions on Israel will not change its policy towards Hamas, since the Jewish state enjoys the support of the United States, Vladimir Fitin, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told TASS.

"So far, nothing has affected Israel's actions, as they have full support of the United States," the expert said. "If the United States changes its policy and attitude towards Israel's actions, this is probably the only thing that can really affect them. While Washington fully supports Israel, it is unlikely. All of Israel's actions indicate that they will continue their policy of after October 2023."

However, he admitted that possible sanctions "will complicate the overall economic situation in Israel. For Israel, this may mean a real restriction in the supply of goods, in general, in the exchange of a wide variety of goods and services with the European Union," he explained.

Israel, Fitin said, expects to defeat Hamas soon and expects that after the completion of this operation, the EU's position towards it will soften.

"The authorities believe that after the operation has been completed, everything will slowly come to naught, and there will no longer be such a tough position of the European Union on the mass suffering and hunger in Gaza. And gradually everything will come back to normal. This is why it believes that it [needs] to hold out for not so long, and then everything will go on as usual," the expert concluded.

On September 9, Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, the strike killed a member of the security forces and injured several others.

Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the leaders of the movement in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya as well as an employee of the Qatari security forces.

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC intends to curb cooperation with Israel, impose sanctions against members of its government, and suspend the Association Agreement with the EU.

Ukraine brings charges against Russia’s FSB director, interior minister
These charges allege Alexander Bortnikov's and Vladimir Kolokoltsev's involvement in supporting Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine, according to the Office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General
Read more
Ukraine’s drone incident in Poland likely staged provocation — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that the Kiev regime was exploiting every opportunity to pull more NATO countries into the conflict with Russia, particularly Poland
Read more
Poland to close border with Belarus amid Zapad 2025 exercise — PM
The Zapad 2025 exercise will be held on September 12-16 on the territory of Belarus
Read more
Germany's Rheinmetall says to send new Skyranger anti-drone protection systems to Kiev
"Each of these systems can cover an area of four by four kilometers to ensure that there are no drones there," CEO Armin Papperger said
Read more
Americans died in WWII northern convoys because of future US allies — Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity"
Read more
Nepali Army imposes nationwide curfew until Thursday
According to the news portal, the Army already patrols the streets of Kathmandu and other cities
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
NATO invokes Article 4 of North Atlantic Treaty over drone incursion in Poland
Articles 4 and 5 of the treaty outline response measures by NATO countries in the event that one of them is threatened as well as the steps of the bloc’s collective defense
Read more
Japanese authorities decide to close all branches of Japan Center in Russia
This decision was made due to current state of relations between Tokyo and Moscow and "the situation inside Russia"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's position on UAV incursion in Poland
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European Union and NATO accusations of alleged provocations by Russia are nothing new
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss Israel’s strike on Qatar on September 10
According to a diplomatic source, the emergency meeting of the Council was requested by Algeria, Pakistan, and Somalia
Read more
Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev
"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on Russia," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Russian forces seize control of road sector supporting enemy troops in Kupyansk — expert
Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk
Read more
Moldova still buying Russian gas, but at four times the price — Russian ambassador
Oleg Ozerov denied Moldova’s claims that Moscow was essentially using the gas issue to blackmail Chisinau
Read more
NATO not treating drone incursion into Polish territory as attack — agency
According to the source, NATO's Patriot air defense systems in the region had detected the drones with their radars but not engaged them
Read more
Moscow does not recognize mandate of UN special rapporteur on Russia
The diplomatic agency explained that, at the initiative of the European Union, the Council will again consider a "politicized and highly confrontational" draft resolution which calls for extending Katzarova’s mandate for one year
Read more
World War III already in progress — Venezuelan leader
"The US empire has a war plan to impose its political, economic, cultural, and military hegemony on the whole world," Nicolas Maduro said
Read more
Press review: BRICS leaders hold online summit as NATO forces launch drills off Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 9th
Read more
Russian senator calls Poland-Belarus border closure attempt to escalate tensions
Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, expressed hope that Polish generals would not engage in confrontation with Russia, otherwise Poland would face "great trouble"
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Von der Leyen to focus on EU militarization in State of the Union address
The principal elements of her speech are clear in advance: calls to stand firm against Russia, support for Ukraine, and an accelerated pace of EU militarization
Read more
Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region
According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon Center drones down four Ukrainian army’s Polish-made drones
A video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry shows how four Polish-made FlyEye UAVs were destroyed
Read more
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 20% in eight months — ministry
Non-oil and gas revenues increased by 14.3%, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about strike on Hamas delegation in Doha
Qatar condemns Israel's actions, which jeopardized the safety of the civilian population, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,485 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical positions near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Drobyshevo, Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo, and Yampol in the DPR
Read more
Israel did not coordinate its actions in preparing strike on Doha with US — Qatari PM
According to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the United States was informed through diplomatic channels 10 minutes after the attack
Read more
Trump says he plans to speak with Putin by phone this week or next
On September 7, the US president stated that he expected to speak with the Russian leader in the coming days
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
Read more
American says ‘Chosen Company’ mercenaries executed Russian POWs
Benjamin Reed said that the war crimes of Chosen Company were recorded by military medic Caspar Grosse, among others
Read more
Qatar considers Israel’s strike on Doha an act of state terrorism — PM
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said that Qatar’s air defense systems were unable to detect and repel Israel’s missile strike on Doha
Read more
Russian forces carry out overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, these Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises produced and repaired armored and aviation military hardware, manufactured engines and their electronic parts
Read more
Hungary to sign 'longest-term' gas purchase contract — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister reiterated that his country "always makes serious efforts to diversify" its purchases of natural resources
Read more
Trump sees no reason in economic isolation of Russia — JD Vance
The US Vice President noted that Russia had huge reserves of mineral resources
Read more
No traces of explosives found on drone fragments that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
The object that damaged a house in the settlement of Wyryki could not be identified at this point
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
Fragments of six drones discovered in eastern Poland — prosecutor’s office
Early on September 10, the Polish army's operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry dispels Polish airspace incursion narrative — Foreign Ministry
The Defense Ministry has unequivocally confirmed that targets for destruction on the territory of the Republic of Poland were not planned
Read more
US court puts Russian Postovoy under house arrest — lawyer
"The judge has ordered him released into the custody of a family friend in Florida," William Coffield said
Read more
Poland considers invoking Article 4 of NATO’s treaty following drone incident
President Karol Nawrocki did not specify whether any decision was made following the discussions
Read more
Poland drone incident proves push for peace in Ukraine reasonable, rational — Orban
The Hungarian PM expressed solidarity with Poland in the wake of the drone incident
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Poland
On the morning of September 10, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that several objects identified as drones had been destroyed after entering Poland’s airspace
Read more
RDIF chief calls US opinion on prospects for economic dialogue with Russia positive signal
The American leader’s position was expressed by US Vice President JD Vance
Read more
Press review: EU uses sanctions to disrupt Russia-US talks as Israel’s Qatar mission fails
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 10th
Read more
Trump responds to situation with drones in Poland, saying 'Here we go!'
Earlier, at Poland's request, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among alliance member states regarding the violation of Polish airspace by drones in the early morning hours of September 10
Read more
Leader of Republika Srpska blames West for collapse of Dayton Accords
According to Milorad Dodik, the Dayton Agreement is no longer workable
Read more
Poland closes airspace, including its main Warsaw airport
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Read more
China warns US against interfering in internal affairs
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed that any conspiracy and interference to support Taiwan's so-called independence and attempts to control China with Taiwan's help will be stopped
Read more
EU rejects Trump's idea of tariffs against China, India — WSJ
The European Union pointed out that it does not use tariffs as a sanctions tool
Read more
'Chosen Company' mercenaries deployed chemical weapons — US citizen
Benjamin Reed said that he saw one of the actual war crimes with his own eyes
Read more
Globe must pay attention to plight of Donbass children amid Kiev attack — commissioner
Maria Lvova-Belova noted that people are actually dying in Donbass, unlike in Kiev, which gives dubious examples of Russian aggression and the removal of children
Read more
Belarus’ air defenses shot down some UAVs that strayed into its airspace last night
Poland notified Belarus of the approach of unidentified aircraft from the territory of Ukraine last night, the Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveyko said
Read more
London, Berlin twisting legal system to oust 'undesirable' Dodik — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council Secretary assured that Moscow "is carefully monitoring the critical events in Bosnia and Herzegovina"
Read more
Gaza settlement talks halted after Doha attack — Qatari PM
"As for the current negotiations, I do not believe that they can be viable after what we saw today," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said
Read more
Russia, Venezuela dynamically developing strategic partnership — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government, "who possess the inalienable right to determine their political, economic, and social path independently, without any external pressure"
Read more
Russia cuts LNG exports to Europe by 4% in eight months
According to the European think tank Bruegel, total EU LNG imports in August stood at 10.1 bcm, which is 13% lower than in July, but 23% higher than a year earlier
Read more
Russia-India joint venture for AK-203 production considers opening second plant in India
Demand for the company’s current products, the AK-203 rifles, is very high, General Manager Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma noted
Read more
Russia calls Israeli strike on Doha violation of international law, UN Charter — MFA
According to the statement, such methods of dealing with what Israel considers to be its enemy are highly reprehensible
Read more
Donbass Dome downs most projectiles launched towards Donetsk in past three days
The Donetsk leader pointed out that the Ukrainian military continues to carry out strikes on a regular basis, targeting civilians
Read more
Trump asks Qatar to continue mediation on Gaza — Emir’s Office
The US president "condemned encroachments on the sovereignty" of the emirate and "expressed solidarity with Doha.
Read more
CIA deputy chief’s son died a hero's death fighting for Russia in special op
Michael Gloss was fighting in the area of Chasov Yar, he was liberating Donbass, Russian Airborne Force Commander Mikhail Teplinsky said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about protests in France
The French Interior Ministry expects up to 100,000 people to participate in various rallies across the country
Read more
Lavrov calls reports about alleged Russian attack on Ursula von der Leyen's plane nonsense
The top Russian diplomat cited several other examples of the West spreading disinformation about Russia, noting that in the case of the aircraft of the president of the European Commission "the methods remain the same"
Read more
Russia has not learned the truth about Bucha incident from UN for over 3 years — diplomat
According to Artyom Isakov, "no response on the merits regarding the information they have at their disposal" was received from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights or its head, despite multiple requests
Read more
EU may tighten issuance of tourist visas to Russians in next sanctions package — agency
Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the next EU sanctions package against Russia might include a ban on free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone
Read more
EU will use cash balances from Russian assets to grant loan to Ukraine — von der Leyen
The EC President said that EU countries needed to urgently work on a new solution to finance Ukraine's military response based on seized Russian assets
Read more
UK announces $2.7·bn in arms aid to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary John Healey also reported that the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has already delivered more than 1,000 air defense systems, over 600 drones, electronic warfare systems, and air defense radar stations to Kiev
Read more
Poland’s Tusk calls UAV incident 'large-scale provocation'
According to the Polish PM, all the drones that posed a threat were shot down and the situation is under control
Read more
Hamas refutes death of its senior officials in Israeli strike
The attack killed six people, including a son of the movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, Humam, and a Qatari serviceman
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Qatar confirms death of Hamas leader’s son in attack on Doha
"After the security authorities conducted a technical investigation, it was determined that Humam al-Hayya was the victim of the attack," the Qatari Interior Ministry said
Read more
Indian army contingent of 65 military personnel to join Zapad-2025 drills
According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the contingent includes 57 army soldiers, seven Air Force and one Navy representative
Read more
UAV incident does not give reason to say that Poland is in a state of war — Tusk
Early in the morning of September 10, the operational command of the Polish army announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs after violating the country's airspace
Read more
Trump monitoring situation in Poland, plans to call his counterpart — news agency
Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace
Read more
Invoking Article 4 of NATO treaty does not imply direct conflict with Russia — expert
Boris Pervushin argued that the heightened rhetoric surrounding the incident is driven more by political motives than military necessity
Read more
Russia has every reason to demand WWII reparations from Finland — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that after joining NATO, Finnish authorities began to violate previously signed agreements
Read more
Russia strongly condemns West’s attempts to oust president of Republika Srpska — Lavrov
Russia strongly condemns attempts to oust Serbian leaders, those not aligned with the West, by fabricating charges against them, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Nepal descends into chaos as protests turn deadly, citizens take control of country
Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured
Read more
Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser
Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
UN General Assembly begins at United Nations
The Chairwonman, former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok, opened it with a plenary session, where she promised to carry out her duties impartially
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
EU uses Ukraine conflict to create 'United States of Europe' — Hungarian PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that by doing this, the EU is making a last-ditch effort to preserve itself as currently formulated
Read more
Shoigu to meet Dodik in Moscow
According to the Security Council’s press office, "the agenda includes issues of regional security and cooperation between Moscow and Banja Luka"
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry ready to hold consultations with Poland 'on this matter'
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that no facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted
Read more
Israeli strike on Doha does not serve the goals of the US or the Jewish state — Trump
"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," the president added
Read more
Polish Foreign Ministry summons Russian representative over UAV incident — agency
The Polish Foreign Ministry has called in a representative of the Russian embassy in Warsaw to give him a note of protest
Read more
Novak proposes to Syrian authorities to resume work of commission on economic cooperation
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that Moscow confirms its readiness to launch a number of projects aimed at providing Syria with food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products both on a commercial basis and as part of humanitarian aid
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Two employees at a boarding school in the Rostov Region suffered injuries
Read more
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
The "new physical principles" is a term coined to emphasize that destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before
Read more
Doha shocked as US, Israel break promise no to target Hamas in Qatar — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, "the strike seemed likely to destroy Qatar’s role as a mediator in the conflict"
Read more
Ukraine ready to freeze frontline in exchange for security guarantees — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker said that Kiev "has proven and demonstrated" it is willing to make a deal
Read more
UAV provocation in Poland could have been staged by Kiev, Ukraine’s former PM says
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that this suspicion explains why NATO remains cautious about attributing the UAVs to any specific country
Read more
Fifteen Israeli jets engaged in strikes on Qatar to attack one target — radio
The operation had been in preparation for several months, Army Radio added
Read more
Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin
According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area
Read more
Ukraine loses nearly 1,325 servicemen in special operation zone over day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of battlegroup West improved their tactical positions, inflicting a blow to manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, and one air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Warsaw blames Moscow in any emergency situation — diplomat
According to Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash, Warsaw once again failed to present any evidence of Russian origin of the drones that entered the republic’s airspace
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more