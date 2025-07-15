Police chief in Russia's Rostov launches innovative initiative to cut down on bribes

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 15. /TASS/. In order to encourage honesty, the police department in Russia’s Rostov Region has begun compensating officers for bribes they refused to take, the region’s police chief Alexander Rechitsky has told reporters.

"Our practice as of lately has been to compensate the bribes that were offered <…> to our officers with a strong anti-corruption stance," Rechitsky said.

Charges are being filed against those who offered the bribes. Over the past two months, more than 25 of these instances were documented.

"I’d like to emphasize that, in accordance with my decree, the sum returned to the officer equals the offered bribe," the police chief added.

According to the Rostov Region police department, a total of 767 corruption-related crimes have been exposed in the region in January-June 2025.