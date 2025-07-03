Putin, Trump's conversations can be coordinated during day - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have agreed to keep in touch and can call each other promptly, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters after a conversation between the leaders on Thursday.

"The presidents will continue their communication, there is such an agreement. Moreover, any of the leaders can pick up the phone literally during the day, if necessary, and we, as their assistants, will arrange a telephone contact," Ushakov said.

He considered it inappropriate to ask which of the presidents ended today's conversation first. "Even I can't imagine who hung up the phone first. I know that the translators were the last to hang up," the presidential aide explained.