Court detains new suspect in Yekaterinburg murders case

YEKATERINBURG, July 1. /TASS/. Yekaterinburg's Leninsky District Court has placed in custody until July 19 Akhliman Ganjiev, a suspect in the case of previous years' murders, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Sverdlovsk Region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, law enforcement agencies dismantled an ethnic criminal group on June 27. The investigation alleges that the suspects were involved in multiple murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, and 2011. On June 29, the court ruled to place Ayaz Safarov, Akif Safarov and Mazakhir Safarov under arrest.

"The court rules to impose <...> a measure of restraint in the form of detention <...> until July 19," the judge said.