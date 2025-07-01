Investigative Committee says opens case against foreign agent Yury Dud

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Yury Dud for not fulfilling his obligations as a foreign agent no later than on May 19, it said in a statement.

"The investigative authorities of the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow have opened a criminal case against foreign agent Yury Dud. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (failure to fulfill obligations under foreign agent legislation)," the statement said.

It also said that the suspect is included in the register of foreign agents and lives abroad. Previously, he had been brought to administrative responsibility twice during a one-year period for violating the procedure for the activities of a foreign agent.

The investigation is currently considering putting Dud on the wanted list.