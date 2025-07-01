Baku says Yekaterinburg murder suspects died of blunt-force trauma

BAKU, July 1. /TASS/. Brothers Ziyaddin and Husein Safarov, who died on Monday in Yekaterinburg during a police raid, perished due to injuries resulting from blunt-force trauma, Azerbaijani Health Ministry forensic center director general Adalyat Gasanov said.

According to him, Azerbaijani forensic experts discovered "multiple injuries" on the bodies that were handed over, determining that they were caused by a blunt object.

The press service of the Sverdlovsk Region branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported earlier that police had carried out a raid on a criminal enterprise. Investigators say the suspects were involved in several murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, and 2011. The Russian Investigative Committee noted that six people were detained in total. According to preliminary information, one of the suspects died of heart failure. The cause of death of the second suspect is being established.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russian charge d'affaires Pyotr Volkovykh, who was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, provided the necessary explanations regarding the situation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of providing clarity to Baku about why the Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg were detained. In turn, Baku showed its protest over the actions of law enforcement officials by canceling cultural and other events with Russia. The Kremlin emphasized that Moscow regrets Baku's actions.