Russian Human Rights Council commission monitors situation with Russian reporters in Baku

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A commission on human rights in the sphere of information of Russia’s Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights is monitoring the situation around Russian journalists in Azerbaijan, the council said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"A permanent commission on human rights in the sphere of information of Russia’s Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights and the Russian Union of Journalists are monitoring the situation around the office of Sputnik Azerbaijan in Baku," the statement reads.

Earlier, RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that the employees of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency had not been communicating after reports about Azerbaijan’s law enforcement operation at its office.