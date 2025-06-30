Chinese journalist injured in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region undergoing treatment

KURSK, June 30. /TASS/. Chinese journalist Lu Yuguang, who was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the settlement of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Region, is under medical supervision after sustaining a traumatic brain injury.

"The medical treatment will last two weeks," he told TASS.

The journalist said doctors were concerned that his head injury could lead to internal bleeding and have instructed Lu to stay in bed. "It [internal bleeding] does not always appear immediately after an injury, so the doctors are monitoring my condition. They do not want me on my feet, and have told me to stay in bed and rest, to refrain from any physical activity," he noted.

On June 26, Lu Yuguang, a journalist for China’s Phoenix TV, who came to the village of Korenevo in the borderline Kursk Region to do a story on daily life there, was injured after a Ukrainian drone hit the settlement. Lu was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and a contusion to the parietal region.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the incident. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun expressed deep concern over the journalist's injury due to the Ukrainian attack and called on all parties to work towards a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict.