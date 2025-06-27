NEW YORK, June 27. /TASS/. The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, has invited Russian actor Yura Borisov to become its member, it said on its website on Thursday.

Besides Borisov, the academy invited his colleagues in the film Anora (Anora, 2024) Mikey Madison and Karren Karagulian, as well as actors Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Margaret Qualley, Ariana Grande, directors Brady Corbet, Gia Coppola, Coralie Fargeat. The list includes 534 people who have made an invaluable contribution to the development of world cinema.

The Variety magazine notes that if all of them accept the invitation, the number of members of the American Film Academy will increase to 11,120 people.

In 2025, Yura Borisov was awarded Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor in Sean Baker's film Anora. He also played the main role in the film Compartment Number 6 (Hytti No. 6, 2021), shot by Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry. Borisov also played in the films Silver Skates (2020, directed by Mikhail Lokshin), Captain Volkonogov Ran (2021, Nataliya Merkulova and Alexey Chupov), Gerda (2021, Nataliya Kudryashova).

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was established on the initiative of Louis Mayer, the founder of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film company, in 1927. Initially, the organization was supposed to resolve labor disputes, but soon after its establishment the idea appeared to award prestigious film awards on behalf of the academy. The first award ceremony took place on May 16, 1929 in Los Angeles (California) in the hall of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.