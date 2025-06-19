Over two million Syrians return home after country's power shift — UN

BEIRUT, June 19. /TASS/. At least two million Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons have returned to their homeland since the change in leadership in the country, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi reported.

"Over two million Syrian refugees and displaced have returned home since December [when the regime of Syria’s former leader Bashar Assad fell]," he wrote on his X social media page.

According to Grandi, some 13.5 million Syrians are still listed as refugees or internally displaced.

In late November 2024, members of armed opposition groups launched a major offensive against the Syrian government positions. They entered Damascus on December 8, prompting the retreat of Syrian army units from the city. Assad resigned as president and left the country.

Head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization (recognized as terrorist and outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, became the de-facto leader of Syria.