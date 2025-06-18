World to face demographic crisis — Russian official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The demographic crisis will be among the challenges for the global economy in the 21st century, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with RBC TV on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The whole world will experience the demographic crisis at that time. We see the developments in Southeast Asia, in such countries as Korea. China faces critical demographic problems. The population of China is contracting and may drop more than twofold by the end of the 21st century. Its structure will change dramatically from the working-age population to the population at the senior age. So there are plenty of demographic challenges," Oreshkin said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 18 to 21, 2025.