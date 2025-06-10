MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Superstar forward and captain of the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL) Alexander Ovechkin has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learned.

According to the database, Ovechkin has been taking part in international tournaments allegedly to improve Russia’s image, and he has also justified "the aggression against Ukraine among foreign audiences." Besides, he is attributed with allegedly targeting Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliberately violating its state border.

Ovechkin, 39, has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club’s history. On April 6, Ovechkin netted his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals). By now, he has scored 897 career goals.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.