KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. None of the residents of the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the border area of the Kursk Region survived the Ukrainian occupation, district head Yelena Zhadanova reported.

"Not a single resident of the village of Russkoye Porechnoye survived [the occupation]," she said during the "Liberation of the Kursk Region" international online conference.

Zhadanova added that the Ukrainian armed forces occupied the settlements in her district from the very first days of the invasion. Initially, 92 people remained in the district, and ten residents managed to evacuate in the first months. Currently, 24 people are still listed as missing.