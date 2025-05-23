Nevsky Ecological Congress reflects global trend of environment conservation — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a welcoming address to participants, organizers and guests of the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, noting that the motto of the Congress, "Planet Earth: Living in Harmony with Nature" demonstrates aspiration of the international community to preserve the environment as the most important component of sustainable development.

"The motto of the current congress, 'Planet Earth: Living in Harmony with Nature,' recognizes the shared aspiration of the international community to preserve and restore the environment as a critical component of sustainable development, primarily on account of complying with environmental safety requirements, safeguarding special protected natural areas, using environmental resources rationally, building up the circular economy, launching and performing relevant programs. The Russian National Project of Environmental Welfare, whose implementation started this year, serves the same goals," the head of state said in the telegram posted on the Kremlin’s website.

Politicians, researchers, experts, entrepreneurs and representatives of public organizations will consider issues of the global environmental agenda and will share opinions of how to more efficiently respond to challenges related to climate changes through consolidation of efforts, the head of state noted.

Putin expressed confidence that initiatives and recommendations of participants put forward during the event will have practical application and contribute to jointly searching for solutions of the most acute environmental problems.

The 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress is being held in St. Petersburg on May 22-23. TASS is the information partner of the event.