BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. Airlines that are members of the Lufthansa Group extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until May 18, the air carrier said in its statement.

"Due to the current situation Lufthansa and Lufthansa Group have decided to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including 18 May," the airline said.

"Affected guests will be notified and rebooked on alternative flights, subject to availability," the air carrier added.