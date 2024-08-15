France bans Russian boat from docking in port of Granville

PARIS, August 15. /TASS/. The authorities of France’s Manche Department have banned Russia’s Shtandart sailing frigate from entering the port of Granville for a sailing festival, La Manche Libre reported.

It is also noted that the vessel is banned from entering any of the ports in the department.

Earlier reports said that the ship’s crew was experiencing issues with calling at ports due to anti-Russia sanctions imposed at the end of June.

The frigate Shtandart is an exact replica of the military ship built by Peter the Great in 1703 for the defense of St. Petersburg. The modern Shtandart was constructed in 1999. The ship is based in St. Petersburg, though the frigate has long been sailing along the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Onboard training programs are carried out for those willing to try their hand at being sailors of the ship. The vessel is also used for movie production and various fests.