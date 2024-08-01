Fox News reports Gershkovich to return to US on Thursday as part of prisoner swap

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. Fox News television said on Wednesday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was found guilty of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in prison, will return to the US on Thursday as part of a prisoner swap.

A Fox News news anchor said the information came from the Wall Street Journal. He didn’t provide any additional details, but said the television channel is working to find out more about the potential exchange.

A TASS reporter verified that the US Federal Bureau of Prisons removed data about Russian nationals Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoschenko and Maxim Marchenko from its electronic database, which normally contains their whereabouts. A search for these names in the database now returns no results.

The Russian Embassy in Washington refrained from any comments on the possibility of a prisoner exchange.