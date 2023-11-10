Natural population decline in Russia down 24% in 9M 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Natural loss of the population contracted by 24% year on year in January - September 2023 to 352,000 individuals, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service said.

"953,222 infants were born over nine months of 2023; 1,305,513 persons died. 724,271 marriages and 507,131 divorces were registered. Natural loss totaled 352,291 persons, which is 24% lower than in January - September 2022," the Service said.

Natural loss of the population in September 2023 lost 14.88% annually to 32,700, according to statistics.