Kremlin gives no comment on incident between Chechen leader’s son, Quran burner

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has offered no comment on the beating of Nikita Zhuravel, accused of burning the Quran, by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's son Adam.

"I will not comment on the situation involving Kadyrov's son," Peskov told the media.

Asked about the reasons why he refused to comment on the incident, the Kremlin spokesman said: "I don't want to."

On Monday, Ramzan Kadyrov admitted on his Telegram channel that his son Adam had beaten up Nikita Zhuravel, who was accused of burning the Quran, and called his act correct.

A criminal case against Nikita Zhuravel, suspected of committing a crime under part 2 of article 148 of the Criminal Code (public actions expressing obvious disrespect for society and committed with the aim of offending the religious feelings of believers) was forwarded for further investigation to the Investigative Committee’s branch in the Chechen Republic. In May, the accused was taken to a pre-trial detention center in Grozny. In August, Mansur Soltayev, Chechnya’s human rights commissioner, said that a probe was underway into the alleged beating of Nikita Zhuravel, a resident of Volgograd, accused of burning the Quran, by Adam Kadyrov, son of the head of the republic.