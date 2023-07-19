Over 890 hectares of land in new Russian regions cleared of explosive devices — minister

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb disposal teams have cleared over 890 hectares of land in the country’s new regions of explosive devices, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Wednesday.

"An area of over 890 hectares has been inspected and cleared of explosive devices. More than 90,000 shells, mines and other munitions have been detected and defused. Special attention is being paid to agricultural lands and areas around energy and life support facilities," he noted, addressing the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament).

In addition, the Emergencies Ministry’s bomb disposal experts are inspecting the area in the Telmanovsky District of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) where a railway line is expected to be constructed.

"The Russian Emergencies’ Ministry’s units have cleared the debris of buildings in an area of over 186,000 square meters," Kurenkov added.